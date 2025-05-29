High-speed CHP chase in Oakland ends with deadly crash

A high-speed chase involving California Highway Patrol officers ended with a deadly crash Wednesday night in Oakland, authorities said.

The chase of what the CHP said was a stolen vehicle occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, ending on 12th Avenue, where the suspect vehicle, an Infiniti sedan, slammed into a tree, police said.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage but died at the scene, police said. Witnesses say a passenger in the car tried to flee but was taken into custody after a struggle with police.

Before the crash into the tree, CHP officers were chasing the vehicle on Park Street, where the driver struck a minivan and continued onto 21st Street, where the vehicle sheared a fire hydrant then hit the tree, police said.

The deadly crash comes days after the Oakland Police Commission announced it is considering a change to OPD's pursuit policy.

Oakland police say they were not involved in the deadly pursuit Wednesday night.

The CHP has been working in Oakland since March 2024, saturating high-crime areas and specifically targeting vehicle theft, sideshows and organized retail crime.

But the CHP is not bound by the Oakland's police pursuit policy, which currently states officers can only initiate if the suspect is accused of a violent crime and then are limited to 50 mph without additional authorization.

The police commission is considering a reversal of that policy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says if the police is not changed, he may pull the CHP from Oakland streets, according to the governor’s office.

The CHP is investigating the stolen vehicle from Wednesday night's chase and crash while Oakland police are investigating the suspect's death.