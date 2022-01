The California Highway Patrol was investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Interstate 580 and Interstate 80, the CHP said. The transition from westbound I-580 to westbound I-80 was shut down for a couple of hours for the investigation.

All lanes reopened at 7:43 p.m.. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.