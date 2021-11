Authorities are investigating a possible shooting Thursday morning near the Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported at 9:12 a.m. and lanes 1-4 are blocked while authorities investigate, CHP said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately known when lanes will reopen.

A Sig-Alert has also been issued.