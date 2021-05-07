Pittsburg

CHP Investigates Shooting on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

By Bay City News

OHNAT-5365-E-SQFT-864_STRADELLA.jpg
NBC 7

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 9:57 p.m. on the highway at Railroad Avenue, according to the CHP.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed until just after midnight and have since reopened.

Local

coronavirus May 6

More SF Businesses Reopen, Expand as City Officially Enters Yellow Tier

Contra Costa County 50 mins ago

Two Walnut Creek Officers Not Charged in 2019 Fatal Shooting of Miles Hall: Family

The CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigative Unit is taking the lead in the investigation.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PittsburgCHPHighway 4
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us