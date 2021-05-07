CHP Investigates Shooting on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg Thursday night.
The incident occurred at 9:57 p.m. on the highway at Railroad Avenue, according to the CHP.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed until just after midnight and have since reopened.
The CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigative Unit is taking the lead in the investigation.
Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available.
