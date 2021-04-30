Pittsburg

CHP Investigating After Man Shot on Pittsburg Freeway

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man is in the hospital after he was shot on a freeway in Pittsburg Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting just after 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4's Railroad Avenue off-ramp.

According to CHP, a man in his 20s was driving a blue 2018 Honda Accord sedan when he was shot.

The victim told CHP officers that that he did not have any information regarding the suspect or the vehicle.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound but is expected to survive, officials said.

CHP officials do not believe it was a random shooting.

Anyone with any information are urged to contact CHP's Contra Costa office at (925) 646-4980.

