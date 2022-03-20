Crockett

CHP Investigating Fatal Crash on EB I-80 in Crockett

By Bay City News

Bright flashing police lights
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened on eastbound Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Contra Costa County.

The crash occurred at around 3:40 a.m. at Cummings Skyway and eastbound I-80 in Crockett.

One vehicle, a Tesla, overturned vertically and caught on fire with a person trapped inside. The other car involved was reported to be almost on top of it.

The crash caused all eastbound lanes to be shut down for hours.

No further details were available.

