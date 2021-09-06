1 Arrested in Fatal Wrong-Way, Hit-and-Run on I-80 in Oakland: CHP

A fatal hit-and-run crash involving a wrong-way driver and multiple vehicles early Monday closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just east of the Bay Bridge, and one person was arrested in connection with the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued an alert at 1:35 a.m. reporting all eastbound lanes of I-80 were blocked near the interchange with eastbound Interstate 580. The roadway has since reopened for some traffic.

The first calls about the crash came in at 1:12 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver and multiple vehicles involved, with at least one of them on fire and people fleeing the scene on foot, the CHP said. One person who fled the scene was tracked down and arrested.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, and the CHP says it's under investigation.