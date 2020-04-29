San Francisco

CHP Investigating I-80 Shooting Near Bay Bridge in SF

CHP officers at scene of shooting in San Francisco
NBC Bay Area

The California Highway Patrol early Wednesday morning was investigating a shooting on westbound Interstate 80 just west of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

The shooting was reported just before midnight, according to CHP Officer John Fransen.

The CHP was not clear if there were any injuries, but witnesses told NBC Bay Area at least two people were taken by ambulance from the scene.

Local

Mental Health 5 hours ago

Mentally Coping With Shelter-at-Home Order

unemployment 13 hours ago

Calif. Extends Unemployment Benefits to Self-Employed, Freelancers, Gig Workers

Westbound I-80 traffic was being diverted off at Fremont Street during the investigation, and the scene was cleared by the morning commute, Fransen said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoshootingBay BridgeCHP
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us