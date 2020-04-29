CHP Investigating I-80 Shooting Near Bay Bridge in SF

The California Highway Patrol early Wednesday morning was investigating a shooting on westbound Interstate 80 just west of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

The shooting was reported just before midnight, according to CHP Officer John Fransen.

The CHP was not clear if there were any injuries, but witnesses told NBC Bay Area at least two people were taken by ambulance from the scene.

Westbound I-80 traffic was being diverted off at Fremont Street during the investigation, and the scene was cleared by the morning commute, Fransen said.

No further information was immediately available.