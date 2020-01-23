prunedale

CHP Makes Arrest in Projectiles Incidents in Prunedale Area: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

An arrest has been made in the investigation of projectiles striking vehicles and injuring people along roadways in the Prunedale area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP told KSBW-TV that 53-year-old Charles Lafferty was arrested Wednesday in connection with the projectiles hitting vehicles along Highways 101 and 156 in San Benito County.

Lafferty faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm, possession of a silencer and throwing a substance at a vehicle with the intention of causing great bodily injury, the CHP told KSBW.

There have been 69 reported incidents of projectiles striking vehicles in the Prunedale area and in San Benito County. Five people suffered minor injuries.

The Monterey CHP is planning a 1:30 p.m. news conference Thursday to provide more details on the case.

