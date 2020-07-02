CHP Officer Fires Shot at Fleeing Stolen Vehicle in Hayward

A California Highway Patrol officer early Thursday was injured in Hayward after firing a shot at a fleeing suspect who nearly struck him with a stolen vehicle, according to the CHP.

At about 2:35 a.m., CHP officers were in the area of Tarman Avenue and Jackson Street, near the Jackson Square shopping mall in South Hayward, for an unrelated traffic stop when an individual approached the officers and reported a man passed out in a vehicle down the street, the CHP said.

Officers found that the vehicle was stolen and were able to lay down a spike strip in front of the vehicle in case the occupant tried to flee, the CHP said.

Officers then woke up the individual who briefly spoke with the officers before swerving left and fleeing, nearly hitting one officer, who then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle, the CHP said.

The suspect vehicle hit the spike strip but continued to flee, and the suspect got away, the CHP said. It's not clear if the shot struck the vehicle or suspect.

The officer who was almost struck landed on the spike strip and was injured, the CHP said.

There is no active search for the suspect, police said. The suspect is a male adult, and the vehicle is a silver Toyota sedan with front end damage.

The CHP is asking for assistance from the public in locating the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident should call CHP Hayward at 510-489-1500.