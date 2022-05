A CHP officer is recovering from injuries Wednesday after an altercation on the Bay Bridge.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m., shutting down all lanes of traffic.

Someone called 911 after seeing a man walking on the bridge and when the officer responded and approached him, he said the man didn’t follow commands and things got physical.

The CHP said other people got out of their cars to help the officer.

The officer and the man suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.