Contra Costa County

CHP officer injured in crash on Highway 24 in Contra Costa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured after another driver slammed into his patrol car in Contra Costa County Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened just before noon on eastbound Highway 24 at the Interstate 680 transition.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The CHP said the officer was responding to a car spinout when another driver crashed into the patrol car. The officer was severely Injured but is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed a traffic backup as the CHP closed the eastbound lanes for a short time.

Officers arrested the driver, who was believed to be under the influence.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us