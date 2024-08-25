CHP officer injured in crash on Highway 24 in Contra Costa County

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured after another driver slammed into his patrol car in Contra Costa County Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened just before noon on eastbound Highway 24 at the Interstate 680 transition.

The CHP said the officer was responding to a car spinout when another driver crashed into the patrol car. The officer was severely Injured but is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed a traffic backup as the CHP closed the eastbound lanes for a short time.

Officers arrested the driver, who was believed to be under the influence.