CHP Officer Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Berkeley

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured early Tuesday morning in Berkeley after a pickup truck struck a patrol car in what the agency is investigating as a hit and run, a CHP spokesman said.
At about 1 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 80 just east of University Avenue, the driver of a pickup truck veered into the fog line and struck the patrol vehicle on the side of the road, injuring an officer, the CHP said.
The officer was assisting a disabled motorist when the crash occurred.
The driver of the pickup then fled the scene and was tracked down and detained in the area of Pinole Valley Road and I-80, the CHP said.
The injured officer was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland with major injuries, but the CHP said the officer is expected to be OK.