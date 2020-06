Two California Highway Patrol officers were not injured when someone shot at their vehicle in the East Bay early Sunday morning, according to the CHP.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. along northbound Interstate 238 near Interstate 880, according to the CHP.

The officers’ vehicle was not hit, the CHP said.

Officers shut down northbound Interstate 238 to conduct an investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to the CHP.

An investigation is underway.