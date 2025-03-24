CHP pursuit ends in deadly crash in Pittsburg

Authorities are investigating a chase that ended in a deadly crash in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning.

The chase started just after 12:30 a.m. on Highway 4. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers spotted a car driving more than 100 miles per hour.

The officers caught up with the car as it exited the freeway at Railroad Avenue. The CHP attempted to pull it over but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed into an SUV at the intersection of East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive in Pittsburg.

Officials said that a passenger in the SUV died from the crash.

The driver involved in the chase and the SUV driver were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.

No other details were released.