San Jose

Police shooting under investigation in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police shooting is under investigation in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The incident is reported Monday in the 900 block of Timothy Drive in North San Jose, just north of Highway 101.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Jose police said the shooting involved an outside agency. The California Highway Patrol said officers are also assisting with the scene.

The incident began as an armed robbery call in Concord, according to the CHP.

Several streets are closed in the area and the public should avoid the area, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us