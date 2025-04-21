Police shooting under investigation in San Jose

A police shooting is under investigation in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The incident is reported Monday in the 900 block of Timothy Drive in North San Jose, just north of Highway 101.

San Jose police said the shooting involved an outside agency. The California Highway Patrol said officers are also assisting with the scene.

The incident began as an armed robbery call in Concord, according to the CHP.

Several streets are closed in the area and the public should avoid the area, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 21, 2025