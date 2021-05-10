TESLA

CHP Searching for Man Riding in Backseat of Tesla With No Driver

By Bay City News

Courtesy of CHP

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a man who appears to have been riding alone in the backseat of his Tesla while the car drove itself around automatically on Bay Area roads.

On Saturday, the CHP posted two photos on its Facebook page that show the unidentified man in the backseat of the car and what looks like an empty driver's seat.

"The CHP received a report of the incident as third-hand information, and it is under investigation," CHP officials wrote in a post that accompanied the photos.

The post did not provide a specific location where the vehicle was traveling nor did it provide any descriptive details about the Tesla vehicle.

The CHP added that if anyone sees a similar incident, they should dial 911 immediately for an officer to respond and launch an investigation.

