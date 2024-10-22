CHP's surge operation in Oakland results in arrests, impoundments

The California Highway Patrol announced several arrests attributable to a surge operation in Oakland over the weekend.

With more than 60 officers and other personnel, along with "aerial resources," the CHP made 22 arrests Saturday -- five of them at sideshows -- impounded 21 vehicles, recovered 16 stolen vehicles and recovered four guns.

"The CHP's commitment to the safety of the people of Oakland and the East Bay remains unwavering," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

The surge operations were announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in February and are aimed at organized crime, sideshows, carjacking and other crimes.

Last month, Newsom said the increased enforcement activity had resulted in 329 arrests, the recovery of 606 stolen vehicles and the seizure of 35 guns.

In August, the governor announced an agreement to allow California National Guard lawyers to prosecute crimes in Alameda County.

He did so after a "nearly five-month attempt to formalize a similar agreement" with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price that never came to fruition.

Price said Newsom never contacted her directly before announcing the change of plans and that the highly touted surge had resulted in very few criminal cases being referred to her office.

The governor's office didn't immediately respond to questions about the new surge arrest numbers, including how many suspects have been charged, how many convictions or plea deals have been reached and which agency is prosecuting the cases.