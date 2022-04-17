CHP

CHP Tickets 69 Drivers During SR-92 Enforcement Operation

Two people were arrested on charges of impaired driving and 29 were cited for speeding

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division said a Thursday enforcement operation targeting State Route 92, including the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, resulted in two arrests and 69 tickets being issued.

The operation focused on speeding, distracted driving, drunken driving, road rage, and other unsafe behavior, such as a driver with two ladders haphazardly strapped to the car roof.

Two people were arrested on charges of impaired driving; 29 were cited for speeding -- two of which were driving more than 100 mph; and the rest of the citations were for distracted driving, seatbelt violations and other unsafe driving or vehicle violations, according to a press release.

