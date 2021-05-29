CHP Watching for Unsafe Driving During Memorial Day Weekend

As Bay Area motorists take to the highway this Memorial Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force watching for unsafe drivers, the agency's Contra Costa County office said Friday.

Holidays traditionally are a time of travel for families across the United States. Many choose car travel, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile, according to the National Safety Council.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend in California, 31 people died in crashes, with 78 percent of those killed in crashes not wearing seat belts, according to the CHP. Officers made 854 DUI arrests during the 2020 weekend.

With more drivers expected to be on the road this year, "Remember to slow down, stay off the phone and away from distractions and make sure everyone is buckled up," the CHP Contra Costa posted on social media. "Stay safe this weekend," the CHP said.