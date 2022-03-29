Comedian Chris Rock is kicking off a world tour this week, days after one of the most controversial moments in Oscars' history.

Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

More people are talking about Jada Pinkett-Smith and alopecia after the viral incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Black women are more likely to get alopecia overall, and there are multiple forms of the condition. But any forms of alopecia can complicate a Black woman's body image and sense of self because of the value placed on Black hair. Dermatologist Dr. Meena Singh & Dr. Afiya Mbilishak, a hair stylist and psychologist, joined LX News to explain more.

Rock's tour begins Wednesday in Boston and will include various stops across the country including Oakland. Rock will perform at the Paramount Theater in July.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The tour, named Rock's Ego Death, saw an increase in sales following the incident with Smith.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” said TickPick, a ticker marketplace, in a Tweet.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Will Smith released an apology following his actions at the Oscars and said “I am a work in progress."