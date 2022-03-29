Comedian Chris Rock is kicking off a world tour this week, days after one of the most controversial moments in Oscars' history.
Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
Rock's tour begins Wednesday in Boston and will include various stops across the country including Oakland. Rock will perform at the Paramount Theater in July.
The tour, named Rock's Ego Death, saw an increase in sales following the incident with Smith.
“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” said TickPick, a ticker marketplace, in a Tweet.
Will Smith released an apology following his actions at the Oscars and said “I am a work in progress."
