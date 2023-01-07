San Mateo County Swears in New Sheriff

History was made on the Peninsula Saturday as Christina Corpus was sworn in, becoming the first Latina sheriff in San Mateo County.

Corpus is now the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County.

Her inauguration ceremony was held at the College of San Mateo. Law enforcement, elected leaders and community members were in attendance.

After taking the oath of office, Corpus talked about her plans for the department and the changes she hopes to make.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I’m excited," she said. "I’m looking forward to working and being engaged in the community and 21st century policing, really to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and bringing a change of culture where we take care of people first."

Corpus announced Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung will be joining the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as the new undersheriff. He’s set to start in early February.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.