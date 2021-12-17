Christmas Shipping: Deadlines for Getting Those Gifts Delivered On Time

Christmas is just over a week away, and shipping deadlines are here or near. While some deadlines have passed, there are still options for getting those gifts delivered on time.

Here are the remaining holiday shipping deadlines for the three largest services:

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 17: First-class mail (includes cards)

First-class mail (includes cards) Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Priority Mail Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

UPS

Dec. 21: 3-day service

3-day service Dec. 22: 2nd-Day Air service

2nd-Day Air service Dec. 23: Next-Day Air

FedEx