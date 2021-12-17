Christmas Shipping: Deadlines for Getting Those Gifts Delivered On Time

Christmas is just over a week away, and shipping deadlines are here or near. While some deadlines have passed, there are still options for getting those gifts delivered on time.
Here are the remaining holiday shipping deadlines for the three largest services:
U.S. Postal Service
- Dec. 17: First-class mail (includes cards)
- Dec. 18: Priority Mail
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
UPS
- Dec. 21: 3-day service
- Dec. 22: 2nd-Day Air service
- Dec. 23: Next-Day Air
FedEx
- Dec. 21: Express Saver
- Dec. 22: 2Day and 2Day-AM
- Dec. 23: Overnight
- Dec. 24: Same-day