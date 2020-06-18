Christopher Columbus Statue Near Coit Tower in San Francisco Removed

A statue of Christopher Columbus near Coit Tower in San Francisco has been removed and placed in storage, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

"At a time of great unrest and deep reflection by our country, we recognize the pain and oppression that Christopher Columbus represents to many," Peskin said in a statement. "We believe that through public art we can and should honor the heritage of all of our people, including our Italian-American community, but in doing so we should choose symbols that unify us. The Arts and Recreation and Park Commissions will engage in a public process to determine what art work should go in that space near Coit Tower."

