Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in the Bay Area

Cinco de Mayo is here and cities all over the Bay Area are celebrating.

But, first of all, why the celebration?

No, it is not Mexico’s independence Day -- that’s on September 16.

On May 5, 1862, Mexico defeated the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla which was a huge victory for the Mexican government.

Cinco de Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico, but it’s become widely popular in the United States as a day to celebrate Mexican culture.

Here are some celebrations happening Thursday and over the weekend in the Bay Area:

San Francisco

Immersive Friday Kahlo Show

This will be a benefit celebration to fundraise for the new Cultural Arts Healing Center in Carnal San Francisco.

SVN West San Francisco, 10 South Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, 7 - 9 p.m.

Colibri Mexican Bistro Reopening

The Mexican restaurants will open at their new location at Presidio Officers Club. On Cinco de Mayo, they will serve authentic Mexican dishes like pozole, flautas, tacos and guacamole.

50 Moraga Ave., San Francisco

South Bay

Blast & Brew

Enjoy some free chips, salsa and guacamole with every special drink purchase at Blast & Brew in San Jose.

55 River Oaks Place, Suite 60.

Cinco de Mayo at Zona Rosa

Food, drinks, and a live DJ, what else can you ask for? Enjoy the party at 1411 The Alameda, 1411 The Alameda, San Jose at 11 a.m.

Cinco de Mayo Comedy Night

Skewers N Brews is hosting a free comedy show in Downtown San Jose.

65 S First St, San Jose, CA -- 8 p.m.

East Bay

Un-Cinco de Mayo Taco Tour

Walk around Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood for a taste of their 17 taquerias while getting to know the history of the tasty tacos.

3401 E. 12th St., Oakland -- 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Week

From May 5 - 7, enjoy dance, food and drinks planned at the Livermore airport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The Block” in Livermore

Rose Fierro Cellars will be hosting live Latin music and tacos, along with wines by the glass and bottle, at 2245 S. Vasco Road, Livermore.

North Bay

Cinco de Barko

Bring your pups to the Alba Restaurant in Napa Thursday for some cocktails, snacks and prizes.

1600 Soscol Ave., Napa -- 5 p.m.

Peninsula

Salsa and Merengue Class

Move to the music at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Millbrae.

You can join the party on May 5 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Mixology Experience