Cinco de Mayo celebrations to be held in San Jose amid deportation concerns

By Pete Suratos

Cinco De Mayo celebrations will be held in the city of San Jose this weekend.

It comes as some cities across the country are cancelling their Cinco De Mayo celebrations amid the immigration policies being put forth by the Trump administration.

Two Cinco de Mayo celebrations will take over the streets of San Jose this Sunday with close to 20,000 people expected to attend both events.

“It’s going to be having music, a parade, low rider cars. We are going to have over 300 low rider cars that will be shutting down the road and parking along King and Story. As well as a festival in Emma Prusch Park,” said San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz.

The celebrations will happen as fears continue to grow in the community over the threat of deportations, which has been a top priority under the Trump administration. Concerns over the issue has led some cities to cancel their Cinco de Mayo celebrations including Chicago.

