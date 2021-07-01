Palo Alto

CinéArts Movie Theater in Palo Alto Closes Permanently

By NBC Bay Area staff

CinéArts movie theater in Palo Alto.
Some businesses have found it impossible to come back from the pandemic. That includes CinéArts movie theater in Palo Alto.

For decades, the theater at Palo Alto Square catered to film lovers who craved foreign or independent films.

The theater nearly closed in 2016, but it was saved following public outcry, city council intervention and a negotiated deal with the landlord.

This time around, Palo Alto Online reported that the city council didn't learn of the closure until its last day before summer recess, when CinéArts had already moved out.

Palo Alto
