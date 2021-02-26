Cinemark Theaters Reopen in Marin, San Mateo Counties

Cinemark on Friday reopened some of its Bay Area theater complexes in Marin and San Mateo counties and is poised to reopen more in the coming weeks.

Movie theaters are one of the businesses allowed to reopen with limited capacity when counties move into the red tier. Theaters are restricted to 25% of capacity under the state's red tier guidance.

On Friday, Cinemark reopened Century Northgate in San Rafael, Redwood Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City and Century at Tanforan and XD at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, the company said.

The theaters are following all health and safety protocols for indoor operations, including extensive cleanings between showtimes, staggered showtimes, limited capacities, seat buffering and face mask requirements for guests and employees.

Cinemark also is encouraging guests to buy tickets online and use contactless payment methods, as cash payment options will be limited.

For more information on Cinemark's phase-based theater reopening, visit the company's reopening schedule.