After co-producing the world’s most expansive and original Virtual Film Festivals (called Cinejoy), Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival returns In Person August 16-29 in San Jose, CA. Cinequest and Stanford were the first California institutions to make difficult decisions in 2020, shutting down their in-person services to protect their communities. Now Team Cinequest brings back its beloved in-person services and programs to artists, innovators, and audiences when it’s healthy to do so. Highlights include:

FILMS, FILMS, FILMS

The film lineup is bigger and bolder than ever showcasing 220 movies (130 of which are World or U.S. Premieres) along with hundreds of presenting artists from 55 countries.



MAVERICK SPIRIT AWARD EVENTS

Cinequest’s highest honor, the Maverick Spirit Award, reflects the best of the worlds of innovation and artistry. Cinequest’s highest award has been received by J.J. Abrams, Tatiana Maslany, Nicolas Cage, Sir Ian McKellen, Rosario Dawson, Harrison Ford, Michael Keaton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Spike Lee, Elle Fanning, Gemma Arterton, and Neil Gaiman. CinequesAugust recipients are Jim Gaffigan and Alison Brie , receiving their Maverick Spirit Awards during the presentation of their latest films:



Linoleum Starring award-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead), LINOLEUM follows the host of a failing children's science show as he tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage. But, a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality.



Spin Me Round Starring Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Tricia Helfer, and Molly Shannon, the uproarious story of a woman who wins an all-expenses trip to a company's gorgeous "institute" outside of Florence, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner. However, she finds a different adventure than the one she imagined.

WHAT’S NEW AT CINEQUEST

It’s the first Summertime Cinequest, allowing patrons and artists to enjoy a new outdoors beer/wine garden along with indoors lounges—both facilitating the renowned Cinequest connectivity and hospitality.



Cinequest’s new site is designed by Stanford talent Bryce C. King. Bold, youthful, and beautiful, the site delivers the Cinequest lineup in a fun and easy user experience. Cinequest In Person wanted to reemerge with a new look and feel to go with our new virtual platform.



Cinequest is known as the vanguard showcase for technologies that evolve film/media making, distribution, and community. Recent tech-meets-film focus has been to build and enhance a proprietary Virtual experience (Cinejoy) in collaboration with partner Creatics. Cinequest has decided to keep the upcoming Cinejoys at unique dates from the Cinequest In-Person Festivals, keeping the experiences focused and special rather than hybrid.

For more information and for tickets visit: www.cinequest.org