Cinequest Film Festival Postpones Second Week of Events Until August

Silicon Valley's premier film festival, Cinequest, announced it's postponing the second week of events due to safety concerns amid coronavirus concerns.

"We want to make clear that our very first concern is for the health and well-being of all our audience members, our artists and our own staff," said the festival co-founders in a statement. "In keeping with the health safety directive from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, and the concerned request from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, we are rescheduling the second week of this, our 30th anniversary festival, to occur August 16-30."

Events that were scheduled for the week beginning Monday, March 9, will not take place.