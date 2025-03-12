Cinequest Film Festival returns in downtown San Jose

Tuesday was the opening night of the Cinequest Film Festival in downtown San Jose.

The theme of Cinequest this year is “luminate” The meaning behind it? Bringing light, joy and connecting with one another.

“Human intelligence, human beings, getting together, sharing, that’s the best part about Cinequest," said Halfdan Hussey, Cinequest's co-founder and CEO. "We discover these great films, great artists in 55 countries."

The South Bay’s biggest film festival will showcase more than 100 U.S. and world films and it’s bringing filmmakers, actors and directors to Silicon Valley.

“We’re going to take a look at AI filmmaking, what’s the latest and greatest with the young mind engineers that are using AI as a tool to make their stories,” Hussey said.

Others are coming to watch the films and enjoy the festival, which is happening in person through Mar. 23. It’s also an opportunity for downtown San Jose to showcase itself and benefit from the extra business.

The San Jose Downtown Association president told NBC Bay Area Tuesday that he expects Cinequest to have an impact on foot traffic downtown, especially during the week. He added that attendees will have dinner before or after the screenings.

For more information about the film festival, visit Cinequest.org.