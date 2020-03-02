Cinequest’s 30th Anniversary Film Festival Opens Tuesday

Silicon Valley's premier film festival, Cinequest, opens its 30th anniversary edition this week, celebrating independent film, the arts and innovation.

The festival featuring screenings of more than 300 films, including dozens of world premieres, opens Tuesday and runs through March 15. Cinequest also features awards ceremonies, forums and interviews with hundreds of artists and innovators from around the world.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network") is one of the recipients of this year's Maverick Spirit Awards. He'll be presented with the award and participate in a conversation before the festival's closing event, a screening of "Resistance," which features Eisenberg's portrayal of legendary mime Marcel Marceau, at the California Theatre in San Jose, according to the Cinequest website.

The festival, which expects to draw thousands of movie lovers and artists, kicks off with a California Theatre screening of the documentary "John Pinette: You Go Now," which explores the comedian's life and career.

Film screenings and festival related social events will occur at venues across San Jose and Redwood City. For a full festival lineup and ticket information, visit the Cinequest website.