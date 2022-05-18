City Council Clears Way to Build More Housing in North San Jose

After a decade of delays, the path has been cleared for more housing units in the South Bay.

Back in 2005, the San Jose City Council approved a plan to build 32,000 housing units in North San Jose, but only 8,000 units were built due to delays and legal challenges.

On Tuesday, the city council voted to change the old plan, clearing the way to build the remainder of the 24,000 units.

"This is a great time for San Jose," Councilmember David Cohen said. "We're going to get a lot of housing built. As a result of all that, we'll be able to bring more amenities into the community, such as libraries, community centers, parks."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the North San Jose project is complete, 20% of the new housing units will be affordable, the city said.