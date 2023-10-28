City crews repairing San Jose water main break

San Jose city crews are doing repair work and cleaning up after a water main broke early Saturday morning.

The 12 inch break happened sometime before 4 a.m. near N. First Street and E. Tasman Drive, according to San Jose Water.

As of 9:55 a.m., the utility said that two crews were working on-site, one doing cleanup while the other worked to repair the main.

What led to the break is still unclear.