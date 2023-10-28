San Jose

City crews repairing San Jose water main break

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose city crews are doing repair work and cleaning up after a water main broke early Saturday morning. 

The 12 inch break happened sometime before 4 a.m. near N. First Street and E. Tasman Drive, according to San Jose Water. 

As of 9:55 a.m., the utility said that two crews were working on-site, one doing cleanup while the other worked to repair the main. 

What led to the break is still unclear.

