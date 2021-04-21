City Leaders, Retail Owners Debate Over Pandemic Parklets in San Francisco

Parklets are a popular lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic.

San Francisco elected officials are working to pass legislation allowing the popular outdoor dining areas to become permanent.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

However, some retailers are raising concerns. This includes David Eiland, owner of “Just for Fun” in the Noe Valley neighborhood. He told NBC Bay Area that he believes that empty parklets are bad for business.

“When you have a parklet that is closed all day long and open at night, when stores are closed, it is not doing anything for community at large,” he said.

Bacco owner Shari Domonici said while she understands the concern, she added that there isn't enough demand to be open every day.

“I can't be lunch all the time. I'm open Thursday through Sunday. The busiest is the end of the weekend. Monday and Tuesday is too quiet. In fact, I'm closed on Monday,” Domonici said.

With restaurants and retailers focused on recovery in a new landscape, elected officials say it's up to city hall to serve up a fair solution.

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told NBC Bay Area adjustments are expected.

“We need to hear more from businesses impacted negatively and we need to think about concentration of the parklets,” he said.