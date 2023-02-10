Oakland

City of Oakland Hit With Ransomware Attack

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Oakland was the victim of a ransomware attack that began Wednesday night, police and city officials said Friday.

The city's information technology department is working with law enforcement to determine the scope and severity of the attack.

A ransomware attack occurs when someone encrypts files and demands ransom to decrypt them. The encryption makes the files and the systems that rely on them unusable, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Alameda County 16 hours ago

Massive Drug Bust at East Bay Home Reveals Fentanyl Manufacturing Operation

Oakland Feb 9

Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

City officials did not release the amount of ransom the attackers are asking for.

The attack is not affecting residents ability to call 911. Nor has it affected the city's financial data or fire resources. The public also can still file crime reports on the city's website.

Residents and visitors can expect delays in hearing from city staff and officials. Because of the attack, the information technology department has taken down impacted computer systems.

City officials are developing a plan to respond to the attack.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us