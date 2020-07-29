Marin County

City Removes Sir Francis Drake Statue From Larkspur Landing

By NBC Bay Area staff

The city of Larkspur in Marin County temporarily removed the Sir Francis Drake statue at Larkspur Landing for precautionary reasons, the city said in a release Wednesday morning.

The removal at the direction of City Manager Dan Schwarz was in response to planned demonstrations to tear down or demolish the statue this week, and the city said its removal was for safety reasons.

The dialogue about the statue's future can continue, the city said.

Local

49ers 22 mins ago

NFL Rumors: John Lynch, 49ers Agree to New 5-Year Contract Extension

Lafayette 52 mins ago

Boy on Bicycle Dies in Collision With Delivery Vehicle in Lafayette

The City Council on June 29 held a public hearing on the issue, and after hearing from 40 members of the community, the council directed the City Manager to research the removal process. A second meeting for more public feedback was scheduled before a final decision on the statue was to be made, the city said.

City staff will update the council on Wednesday's removal and the subsequent steps during the Aug. 5 regular meeting, the city said. The meeting is open for public feedback.

This article tagged under:

Marin CountyLarkspursir francis drake statue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us