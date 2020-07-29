City Removes Sir Francis Drake Statue From Larkspur Landing

The city of Larkspur in Marin County temporarily removed the Sir Francis Drake statue at Larkspur Landing for precautionary reasons, the city said in a release Wednesday morning.

The removal at the direction of City Manager Dan Schwarz was in response to planned demonstrations to tear down or demolish the statue this week, and the city said its removal was for safety reasons.

The dialogue about the statue's future can continue, the city said.

The City Council on June 29 held a public hearing on the issue, and after hearing from 40 members of the community, the council directed the City Manager to research the removal process. A second meeting for more public feedback was scheduled before a final decision on the statue was to be made, the city said.

City staff will update the council on Wednesday's removal and the subsequent steps during the Aug. 5 regular meeting, the city said. The meeting is open for public feedback.