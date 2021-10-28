Sonoma County

Classes, Activities Canceled at 2 Sonoma County High Schools Due to Threat

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two Sonoma County high schools will be canceling classes and activities on Friday after they received a threat Thursday evening, according to the West Sonoma County Union High School District.

District officials said they received threats at West County High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville.

They added "in an abundance of caution and on the advise of the Sebastopol police department," they decided to cancel classes at both schools on Friday.

Officials said that an investigation by law enforcement and the school administration is underway.  

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

