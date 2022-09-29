Classes Canceled Friday, Monday at Oakland's King Estates Campus

An Oakland school campus that was the scene this week of a shooting that wounded six people will also be closed Friday and Monday, according to Oakland school officials.

The Kings Estates Campus, home to Rudsdale High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study, will remain closed to students and staff through Monday. It was closed Thursday.

Oakland Unified School District officials said Thursday evening that district officials will announce plans for next Tuesday and the rest of next week as soon as possible.

School district officials said the campus will remain closed as work crews prepare it for reopening following Wednesday afternoon's incident, where at least two shooters attempted to kill or wound a person on the campus, police said at a news conference Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooters failed to hit their target, but wounded six others. Two victims remain in critical condition. One person is in stable condition and three have been released from the hospital. Two victims were adult students.

In addition, a counselor, a security guard and two others were shot. All of the victims were adults. At least one other person helped the shooters, according to police. Police believe the shooting is gang or group-related.