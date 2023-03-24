Cleanup, Recovery Effort Continues in Flooded Farming Community of Pajaro

The Monterey County farming community of Pajaro reopened to residents on Thursday, but the cleanup will take months, both inside and outside where dirt and sludge remain.

Omar Cortes' house was one of dozens of homes that flooded when a levee broke earlier this month. He returned Thursday to find the house soaked.

"There’s a lot of mud on the ground and it’s still kind of wet," he said.

He and his mom are staying at an aunt's home while they recover. He's keeping his head up but doesn't know what the future will bring.

"Just not trying to think about it that much," he said. "Just trying to do the best we can do with what we have."

At the same time, there was a steady stream of people flowing back into Pajaro Middle School where hygiene kits with soap and toothbrushes were available and pallets of water were being picked up. Residents can't drink the tap water. The sewage system still needs to be fixed as well.

Many residents have been pleading for help from the federal and state government. Part of that came Friday when California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond toured the middle school.

The school was in the flood zone and the classrooms were still wet and muddy as of Friday. One reading area in the library was still a pool.

Thurmond is pushing insurance companies to jump start the restoration and urging Congress to approve funds under the president's disaster declaration.

"As we took the tour, [the superintendent] pointed out areas where you can see the beginning of the formation of mold," Thurmond said. "We don’t want there to be disaster on top of disaster. We know that these create health conditions and it needs to be addressed immediately."

The flooding forced 1,600 students to other schools. Many students and staff relocated to Lakeview Middle School in nearby Watsonville.

Thurmond also visited students there on Friday, handing out gift cards and clothing.

The Pajaro teachers have set up their own school within the school, saying they're making it work.

"There is some serious shock," teacher Sherri Osterland said. "We are seeing that from the kids. Everybody is trying to deal with this, but it is a huge issue."

The largely farmworking community knows what it's like to work hard and said that's exactly what it will do to restore the town. The community is just hoping the nation it's helped feed will step up and help it now.