Join us on Sunday August 18 for a day packed with excitement and furry friends for the Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Day at the Oakland Zoo!

Adopt Pets with Oakland Animal Services, Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, and East Bay SPCA (Each animal shelter has different requirements to adopt a pet including a valid form of identification, form of payment, and members of your household present. Be sure to click the below link to gather additional information!)

A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!

A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!

Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!

Important information about the event:

Event takes place in the Children's Zoo.

Zoo admission purchase is not required for pet adoption, but you must enter from the Lower Entrance, and access is limited only to the Children's Zoo.

Zoo admission ticket is required if you would like to access the rest of the Zoo (can be purchased onsite, at the time of event).

Regular general admission and member ticket holders can access this event during their visit.

Once your animal adoption is completed, you must take your new ‘family member’ home, you will not be able to access the Zoo after completing your adoption.

If you adopt an animal – you will get a Free family pass (free admission for 2 adults and 2 children plus free parking) to return at a later date.

We ask you to leave all current pets at home.

This is your chance to meet amazing pets ready for a forever home. Come, find your new best friend, and be part of the excitement!

When: Sunday, August 18th from 10AM to 2PM​

Where: Oakland Zoo (9777 Golf Links Rd, Oakland, CA 94605)

​For more information on the event and the information you will need to adopt a pet, please click here.