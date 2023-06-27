clear the shelters

Clear the Shelters San Francisco SPCA

Friday, August 19th

Join the San Francisco SPCA for a pop-up pet adoption event . To help the dogs and cats at the SPCA find their forever homes, the animal rescue is participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters national campaign. As part of the Clear the Shelters movement, San Francisco SPCA will be waiving adoption fees during this in-person adoption event.  

WHEN: Friday, August 19th

WHERE: San Francisco SPCA (250 Florida St)

For more information about the SF SPCA, please click here

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersSF SPCA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us