Clear the Shelters San Francisco SPCA

Join the San Francisco SPCA for a pop-up pet adoption event . To help the dogs and cats at the SPCA find their forever homes, the animal rescue is participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters national campaign. As part of the Clear the Shelters movement, San Francisco SPCA will be waiving adoption fees during this in-person adoption event.

WHEN: Friday, August 19th

WHERE: San Francisco SPCA (250 Florida St)

For more information about the SF SPCA, please click here