Suspect Arrested in Cleaver Attack on BART Train

By Bay City News

File image of a BART train.
NBC Bay Area

A suspect wielding a cleaver allegedly attacked and robbed a man on a BART train Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Charles Johnson, 24, is suspected of stabbing a 25-year-old man with a "cleaver-style knife" who was trying to run away from him on the Antioch-bound train, according to a statement from BART Interim Chief of Police Kevin Franklin.

Johnson, of San Francisco, got off the train at the West Oakland BART station and was allegedly fleeing with the victim's backpack when he was arrested about 1 p.m., Franklin said.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered the weapon and the victim's backpack.

Johnson will be booked at Santa Rita jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and probation violation.

