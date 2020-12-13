San Francisco

Cliff House Restaurant in San Francisco to Close Permanently Dec. 31

By Bay City News

Cliff House restaurant.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Cliff House restaurant, which first opened 157 years ago, announced Sunday that the restaurant will close permanently on Dec. 31, a victim both of the COVID-19 pandemic and, its owners say, delays by the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract with the restaurant.

The announcement of the permanent closure was posted Sunday by Cliff House's longtime owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas, on the restaurant's website (www.cliffhouse.com). They said 180 employees will lose their jobs.

The Cliff House ended in-house dining in March, owing to the pandemic. After 10 weeks of offering only takeout service, the restaurant shut down to diners as the pandemic struck. The operators said they attempted to try takeout-only service in early June, but after 10 weeks of that, closed down completely in mid-July, saying the restaurant was losing too much money as a takeout-only operation.

Local

coronavirus 21 mins ago

Vague Vaccine Distribution Details Likely Due to Safety: Cybersecurity Expert

coronavirus 38 mins ago

‘I Don't Want to Do This Again': COVID-19 Survivor Eager to Get Vaccine

The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018, and the restaurant had been operating since then under a series of short-term contracts, the current one set to expire on Dec. 31.

The owners said Sunday that COVID-19 exacerbated the problems, but that they go back to the 2018 expiration of the last 20-year contract.

"The National Park Service should have selected an operator on a long-term basis to ensure the continued operation of this national treasure," the Hountalases said in their statement Sunday.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCliff House
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us