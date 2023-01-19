Climate in Crisis: 2022 Tied for Fifth Warmest Globally

NASA and NOAA just released their global temperature analysis and found that the Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record.

Continuing the planet's long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the average.

The past nine years have been the warmest years since modern recordkeeping began in 1880. This means Earth in 2022 was about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the late 19th century average.

Two degrees may sound small to us but it’s throwing our weather systems around the world off balance. I talked to a NASA climate scientist about the findings.

Allegra Legrande, climate scientist at NASA Goddard Space Center says, "When the atmosphere is warmer it can actually hold more moisture and that means when it rains you can get more massive amounts of rainfall. So flooding is much more likely to happen in a warming climate just simply because the atmosphere holds more moisture than a regular climate."