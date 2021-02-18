2020 Tied for Warmest Year Globally on Record

We often hear about how our temperatures are warming globally but what is the current picture?

Well, despite many efforts to go greener our temperatures continue to rise. 2020 is now tied with 2016 for some of the warmest global temperatures on record. Check out the heat map and you can see some of the most warming in 2020 was concentrated over the Arctic, Alaska, Europe and Asia.

Temperatures overall were 1.84° warmer than the baseline temperature which is bringing Arctic sea ice to near record lows. The past 15 years also had the 10 warmest global years on record.

You can find out more about how our temperatures are rising right here in the Bay Area in a story I recently covered in our climate coverage.