2023 is officially the hottest year on record, data shows

The Earth is reaching a new grim milestone and it is highlighting the impact of our climate in crisis. For months, we faced record-breaking temperatures and now, experts are officially calling 2023 the hottest year globally and fifth hottest for the U.S. since records began in 1894.

NOAA and the E.U. Climate Change Service released their data Tuesday morning showing the average global temperature for the year was 58.96 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 0.31 degrees Fahrenheit above the last hottest year 2016. And July was Earth's hottest month ever.

Earth is reaching a new grim milestone -- 2023 was the hottest year on record.

NOAA's yearly climate report highlighted warmer than normal temperatures with the exception of California, Nevada, and Utah which were pounded by numerous storms, keeping it cooler than the rest of the country.

We wrapped up last year with 28 weather and climate disasters each exceeding losses that totaled a billion dollars, also a record, including California’s flooding, hurricane Idalia in August, and Hawaii’s wildfire which ravaged Lahaina.