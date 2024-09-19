Climate in Crisis: 40th annual coastal cleanup

This weekend, grab some friends and family to volunteer and make our coastline even more beautiful.

You can join Caltrans’ Clean California and stormwater campaigns and Refuse Refuse San Francisco for a litter collection event at Ocean Beach this Saturday.

This is the 40th annual California coastal cleanup day to remove trash and other waste buildup during drier months.

Ahead of the first heavy rains of the season, waste is picked up before it can flow into local rivers, creeks, lakes and the ocean.

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, clean our coastline, appreciate the beauty of our beaches and preserve marine wildlife.

It all happens this Saturday from 9:30 am to noon at Ocean Beach. Sign up here.