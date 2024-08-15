A closer look: Planting seeds to replenish damaged forests

Wildfire activity in recent years is scorching more acres than ever, damaging hundreds of millions of trees in California. But a new grant from Cal Fire will help to plant more trees after a fire to replenish forests. In cooperation with Cal Forest, public and private landowners across the west can get seedlings of conifer trees to help recover what those fires destroyed.

Nik Larum, from Cal Forest explains why this is so important. “It’s because of climate change. The recent wildfires we’re experiencing are burning with such intensity that they’re burning the ground even. And that’s killing the seedlings that would naturally regenerate trees out in the landscape. So we’re having to assist in that process by starting the seedlings here at the nursery and then plant in those areas that are not going to regrow.”

Cal Forest has grown and shipped over 400 million seedlings across the west in the past 25 years and this additional funding helps them collect more seeds and replace equipment. They’re always looking for volunteers to hike to remote areas to plant the seeds and change the future of our planet.

If you’re interested go to their website Cal Forest Nurseries.