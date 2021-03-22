All-Electric Polestar 2 Hits the Road

It drives quietly, but it aims to make a big bang in the fight against climate change.

The new Polestar 2 is an all-electric vehicle with 233 miles of range from a company that's 50% owned by Volvo.

"We like to call ourselves a 92-year-old startup," Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar North America, said.

If it catches on, the vehicle could be the latest candidate to help convince the driving public to look to an electric future.

"When I look back over the past years of what an EV vehicle meant for a customer, it's always been something of compromise, whether it be the design of the vehicle, the versatility of the vehicle, the range of the vehicle and how do I charge it," Hembrough said.

With a price tag of $60,000 before rebates, there are lots of Silicon Valley touches in the Polestar 2, including integrating chargepoint into the car for easy power fill-ups and Google assistant for users to order around.

Polestar said its vehicle is for sale this week. It says eventually it hopes to come out with a lower price model and an SUV in the not too distant future.

Now, in a world where Teslas are still a little exotic, be prepared for several long-established brands to go electric.

"Major, major auto manufacturers are investing tens of billions of dollars each and coming up with new electric vehicle models," Dr. Aimee Bailey from Silicon Valley Clean Energy said.